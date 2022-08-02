    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    videos

    Race to 10 Downing Street: Sunak & Truss battle it out at 2nd leadership hustings

    IST

    Race to 10 Downing Street: Sunak & Truss battle it out at 2nd leadership hustings

    Profile image
    By Sanjay Suri   IST (Published)
    Mini

    UK Prime Ministerial candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss faced off in Exeter at their second leadership hustings as they made their case to Tory voters. CNBC-TV18’s Sanjay Suri reports that close to 1000 members of the Conservative Party turned up at new battle ground on Monday evening to hear Sunak and Truss.

    CNBC-TV18’s Sanjay Suri reports that close to 1,000 members of the Conservative Party turned up at new battle ground on Monday evening to hear Sunak and Truss.
    Sunak and Truss both set out their views, not face-to-face but one after another. Both the candidates were cheered quite loudly as they made their presentations.
    However one of the loudest applauds went to a third leader who is not in the race at all — Boris Johnson, who appeared briefly in one of the video presentations and the applauds show that he is a force and a factor in conservative politics.
    Liz Truss is clearly ahead in the polls but Rishi Sunak does have a very large band of dedicated supporters.
    With 10 more hustings to go, it is a long campaign and a severe test for both the candidates.
