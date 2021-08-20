Don’t think Taliban government will last forever, says journalist Steven Erlanger

There are growing reports of the Taliban conducting door-to-door searches for Afghans who had allied with the United States and NATO Forces and threatening them to join Taliban. This comes just a few days after the Taliban, in a much-highlighted press conference, promised to seek no revenge and provide general amnesty to all those who worked in the previous regime.

In fact, a German broadcaster has said that a family member of one of its reporters had been shot and killed by Taliban when they came looking for the journalist. The journalist though had already fled the country.

The NATO continued to hold a series of meetings with the foreign ministers of member nations to try and speed up evacuations of civilian personnel. According to a NATO official, more than 18,000 people have already been evacuated.

Meanwhile, Indian officials reported that the Indian consulates in Kandahar and Herat were raided by Taliban where they searched for documents and took away the cars parked there. According to an estimate, 400 to 450 Indian nationals were still stuck in the country awaiting evacuation.

In an interview to Parikshit Luthra, M Ashraf Haidari, Afghan Envoy to Sri Lanka, said that Taliban's takeover was an unprecedented human tragedy. He said Afghani's were feeling threatened and cannot bring themselves to accept totalitarian rule under Taliban.

"What we have been seeing is a human tragedy, one that has been unprecedented in the recent past or even distant past history. It is not just about 10,000-20,000 people that the world is so much focusing on at the airport, we are seeing images of so much desperation because the Afghan people are feeling threatened and they are trying to take advantage of every opportunity to get out."

"They also cannot bring themselves to accept totalitarian rule under the Taliban. Taliban is a force that just until recently had been ruthlessly killing, executing civilians, surrendered forces and destroying systematically our infrastructure, state institutions at the local level and as a result leaving people without any services and support."

Steven Erlanger, Journalist at The New York Times, said, "First thing we have to see is, what kind of government emerges even if the Taliban announces a more broadly based government. In the end governments talk to governments and diplomats too talk to government, so I don't expect this blocking of a Taliban-run government to last forever. The EU and UN want to continue their humanitarian aid as still there are issues of drought and poverty and so on."

"Britain has announced that it is going to double its aid to Afghanistan but they are going to do it through UN agencies. So, we will have to see whether the Taliban allows those agencies to continue to work in the same way. Americans and NATO have made it clear that their main interest is counter terrorism."

Meera Shankar, former Indian Envoy to the US, said India has stated that it will not recognise any Taliban regime, which takes power by force. She said current focus should be to evacuate embassy personnel and Indian nationals out of Afghanistan.

"As far as the Indian government's position on Taliban is concerned we had earlier made a statement saying that we will not recognise any Taliban regime, which takes power by force. If it is part of a negotiated process, it is a different issue. At the moment we have focused on the humanitarian aspects of the crisis, evacuating our embassy personnel, personnel from our consulates, Indian nationals working there and now our effort would be to get the remaining Indian nationals out."

