Dealing with Taliban will be biggest challenge of Pakistan’s new government, says expert

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) has formed a coalition government with Asif Ali Zardari's Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The new government will be led by Shehbaz Sharif. Earlier this week a 41 member cabinet was sworn in, which includes 33 year old Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of the late former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

However there are several economic challenges that this new government will have to overcome. Days after his removal following a no confidence vote, Imran Khan continues to allege a foreign conspiracy behind his ouster, a charge that the Pakistan army has denied.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Hamid Mir, Senior Pakistan Journalist & Washington Post Columnist; Vivek Katju, Former Secretary at MEA and Sharat Sabharwal, former Indian Envoy to Pakistan to discuss the implications of the new government for India-Pakistan relations.

Also, Easwaran Rutnam, Managing Editor at Colombo Gazette discussed the economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka.

