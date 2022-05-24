World leaders call for better ESG standards to build sustainable brands

ESG is the buzzword at Davos this year. In light of the tumultuous times that the global economy is faced with, there is a fair amount of turbulence and uncertainty.
So can this now set back goals of sustainable development, or set back the ESG agenda that a lot of corporations and governments have been focusing on or could it in fact accelerate the move towards cleaner energy?
To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Emmanuel Faber, Chair of ISSB, IFRS Foundation; Laura M Cha, Chairman of HKEX; Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever and Brian T Moynihan, Chairman & CEO of Bank of America.
Watch video for the entire discussion.