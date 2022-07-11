Credibility can be recovered once PM and President resign and an all-party government is in place, says experts

Sri Lanka's cabinet ministers say they will resign once an agreement to form an all-party government is reached. President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also promise to resign after their official residences are stormed by protestors over the weekend. India steps up coastal security to counter any possible influx of refugees.

A president on the run, the presidential palace stormed, and an economy in tatters — the plight of the Sri Lankan common man is far from over even as the Rajapaksas’ downfall looks imminent.

Protesters stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence in Colombo over the weekend, which was the tipping point after months of mounting public anger over an exacerbated economic crisis. The private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was also set on fire.

The Prime Minister’s office has said that the President has agreed to resign — the whereabouts of the Rajapaksa family is unknown. Protesters say that the siege at the presidential palace would continue until Gotabaya actually relinquishes power. This, even as the nation lacks enough foreign currency to even pay for the import of fuel. Sri Lanka’s cabinet ministers have said that they will resign once an agreement to form an all-party government is reached.

So where is Sri Lanka headed from here? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kabir Hashim, MP of Samagi; Jana Balawegaya; Nishan De Mel, Executive Director of Verite Research; Anushka Wijesinha, Co-Founder of Centre For A Smart Future; Mandana Abeywickrema, Editor-in-Chief of The Sunday Morning newspaper; and Dr Thusiyan Nandakumar, Editor of Tamil Guardian.

Watch video for more