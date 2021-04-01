Coursera India learners doubled in 2020, says CEO Jeff Maggioncalda

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : April 01, 2021 10:57 PM IST

Online education provider Coursera listed on the New York Stock Exchange in a $5.9 billion IPO on March 31. Coursera is the latest in a string of strong market debuts by technology companies in the US that have benefited from disruptions caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company recorded a growth rate of 59 percent with almost $300 million in revenues in 2020.

In conversation with CNBC-TV18, CEO Jeff Maggioncalda talks about the growth after he took over in June 2017 and the listing on NYSE.