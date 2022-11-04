Civil war continues in Myanmar 21 months post the coup

More than 2,400 people have been killed and over 16,000 arrested in Myanmar since the coup, according to local monitoring groups.

It has been nearly two years since the military took power through a coup in Myanmar. The army has also been cracking down violently on peaceful protests.

Last week, the military air strikes on a concert held by a rebel faction led to the death of 80 civilians. All of them belonged to the minority Kachin ethnic group. Unfortunately this is just one of the several acts of violence against citizens that's becoming a daily occurrence.

This, however, hasn't stopped the protests. It all began on February 1, 2021 when an exercise instructor inadvertently captured a military convoy reaching the parliament to arrest then state Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Alleging voter fraud and threat to national security, the military Junta deposed the elected leaders and assumed power.

Soon after military took power, the National Unity Government began peaceful demonstrations. But after a violent crackdown by the military, the country's ethnic groups began to support armed resistance by providing funds and training.

Despite the escalating violence, peace talks are currently non-existent. The Myanmar army and the ethnic group do not trust each other historically and that continues. These groups believe that the military government will have to make concessions to even begin negotiations. Globally, the United Nations has outsourced resolution to the Association of South East Asian Nations but there is no consensus in the 10 member body.

Experts say that Russian weapons used in Ukraine are crucial for the military regime to hold on to power.

With China openly backing Myanmar’s military rulers, India is forced to perform a tightrope walk. The states of Mizoram and Manipur share a long border with Myanmar and even saw influx of refugees when the military took power.

As the civil war rages in Myanmar, people are bearing the brunt and there is no sign of peace or even talks to achieve some sort of a truce.

