Chinese Communist Party turns 100; experts decode Xi Jinping's centenary speech

VIDEOS

World

Updated : July 02, 2021 22:03:00 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping's address to the nation for an hour to mark the centenary focussed on a few key messages as the country's Communist Party marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the party.

Prominent among them was the party achieving the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects, along with the next centenary goal of fulfilling the dream of national rejuvenation.

The strongest focus however was on the fact that China will not allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or subjugate the country. Xi also said that the country must take resolute action to defeat any attempt toward the independence of Taiwan. To discuss this, CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra spoke to Gautam Bambawale, former Indian Envoy to China.