In the past few weeks China's internal politics as well as global geopolitics with respect to China have undergone a sea change.

The recent Communist Party Congress cemented Xi Jinping as the head of the party for a third term making him the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. The politburo has been packed with Xi Jinping loyalists.

There is also a stated return to state-driven economic development, away from private sector and markets. Xi's emphasis on common prosperity indicates that markets and the private sector with its alleged resultant meritocracy and inequalities will be suppressed in favour of state-directed development.

Meanwhile, the tirade against China that started from the Trump era has escalated into a near war, with the Biden administration banning export of chips needed for advanced computing and even disallowing global companies exporting to China from employing American citizens.

A third factor that ties the internal and the external politics is China's growth story. The latest GDP, coming at 3.9 percent, affirms the fear that the world's second largest economy may slow to low single digits thanks to many factors, from the no-COVID policy to geopolitics to demographics.

So, what might be the impact of the rise of Xi Jinping as the new undisputed leader? What are the implications of the new semiconductor war between the US and China? Has Chinese growth slowed for good, and what is its implication for the world? To understand this CNBC-TV18, spoke to Eswar Prasad, Professor at Cornell University and Senior Fellow at Brookings Institution.

According to Prasad, China is likely to become a lot more insular in its policies with the re-election of Xi Jinping.

“In the top levels of the government in China, it is loyalism to Xi that has taken precedence over other factors. However there are even more important appointments that are coming at the technocratic level which we haven’t seen yet. So many of the executive agencies which are going to implement the government’s policies are also taking a tilt away from marketorian economics towards the notion of Xi’s vision which is that of a state dominated economy. So we are going to see China becoming a lot more insular in terms of its policies,” Prasad said.

