British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit India tomorrow; here’s what’s on agenda

Profile image
By Sanjay Suri   IST (Published)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India tomorrow. His first stop is Ahmedabad where he will meet business leaders. A trade agreement between both nations is likely to be on top of the agenda. The UK PM's visit follows the successful completion of four out of 26 chapters in the ongoing India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Modi and Johnson are expected to take stock of the negotiations and mandate a timeline for the possible completion of the process, initially set for the end of this year.
Watch video for a preview of what to expect from the visit.
