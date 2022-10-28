The widely talked about Brazil elections are headed for the final round of polling on 30th of October. Incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro and his left wing challenger Lula Da Silva are attempting to woo Brazil's poor to swing the polls in their favour.

As inflation crossed 7 percent, the Central Bank of Brazil raised interest rates to as high as 13.7 percent. The country's economic growth is expected to grow at a moderate 2.8 percent, while unemployment rate stands at 8.7 percent.

While Lula has been promising to eradicate poverty, Bolsonaro government is providing temporary cash handouts to ease the pressure.

Former army captain Bolsonaro won the 2018 presidential elections on an anti-corruption plan that had brought down his rival Lula, who had governed the country from 2003 to 2010 and enjoyed a 90 percent approval rating.

Bolsonaro's campaign is a continuation of his conservative, pro-business agenda. However Bolsonaro has been criticised for his handling of the COVID pandemic by dismissing it as a "little flu". He drew heavy criticism for allowing deforestation for the land exploitation in the Amazon rainforest posing a climate threat to the world.

On the other hand, Lula wants to put the state back at the heart of economic policymaking and government spending, promising a new tax regime that will allow for higher public spending. Lula also promises to work to reduce carbon emissions and deforestation in the Amazon which has increased by 75 percent.

Lula won the first round, securing 48.4 percent of votes versus 43.2 percent for Bolsonaro. The country has seen widespread violence and clashes between supporters of the two candidates.

With the race looking tight, Bolsonaro seems to have taken a cue from former US President Donald Trump — he has already made unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud — and has sparked fears among many that the results could plunge the country in chaos.