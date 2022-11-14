Billionaires’ fortunes tumble in 2022 amid Ukraine war, recession fears and sell-off across equities

World's 10 richest men doubled their fortunes in the first two years of the COVID pandemic. That's according to an Oxfam report released in January this year. The pandemic also created a new billionaire every 30 hours. However, for these billionaires, 2022 has so far been a terrible year due to the Ukraine war, soaring inflation, recession fears and sell-off across equities and tech stocks in particular.

The world's richest person Elon Musk, who recently took over Twitter, saw his fortune falling by around $82 billion to below $200 billion.

Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg's fortunes have also taken a hit of around $70-80 billion each this year as the stocks of Amazon and Meta have been in freefall.

The fate of China's wealthiest tycoons hasn't been very different, especially due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term. Bottled water billionaire Zhong Shanshan's fortune have slumped by nearly $13 billion in 2022.

Meanwhile, L'Oréal's Françoise Bettencourt Meyers has seen her net worth fall by nearly $22 billion this year due to COVID curbs in China — the brand's key market.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan's wealth multiplied at a fast pace due to COVID, only to plummet even faster. Their net-worth have dropped by a whopping 65 percent and 82 percent since their peaks during COVID — and the loss continues.

But, the most significant loss in terms of percentage has come from the crypto space. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was still a billionaire last Monday. By Friday, his entire fortune was wiped out as his company filed for bankruptcy amid a liquidity crunch — and he quit as CEO.

The crytpo crash has another causality — Binance CEO Zhao Changpeng lost over $77 billion in wealth this year with Bitcoin staying below $17,000.

However, the richie-rich in India have been largely unaffected by global uncertainties — Gautam Adani's net worth has grown by more than $61 billion this year. And Mukesh Ambani's net worth has also jumped by over $2 billion.

Disclaimer:

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.