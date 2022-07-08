Ben Wallace leads the race to become UK Prime Minister: YouGov

Even as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson readies to walk out of 10 Downing Street, the list of Tory hopefuls for the top job continues to grow. Two Conservative Party members have already publicly announced their candidacy while a string of lawmakers are said to be jockeying to become the new Prime Minister of Britain.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, whose resignation cued the current set of events into motion, is among the top contenders as well. How will the UK's ties change with the new leadership taking charge? How will the new administration go ahead with the free trade agreement with India?

To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Patrick English, Associate Director of Politics at research firm YouGov.

According to a poll by YouGov, 34 percent of the respondents expect a new Prime Minister in place by the end of the this month, while 22 percent feel a new PM will be elected by the end of next week.

