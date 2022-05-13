Can Ranil Wickremesinghe get Sri Lanka out of economic crisis? Here’s what former cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga has to say

Sri Lanka's veteran leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has returned as Prime Minister at a time when the island nation is facing its worst ever economic crisis. The 73-year old took the oath of office after Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down following unprecedented protests, violence, and his ancestral home being set on fire.

Former Sri Lankan cricket captain and minister Arjuna Ranatunga feels newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is the only man who can pull Sri Lanka out of its worsening economic crisis, but advised the veteran leader to keep an eye on his colleagues.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ranatunga — Sri Lanka’s former minister of ports & shipping — said Sri Lankan leaders didn’t attend to basic issues facec by people, such as a lack of fuel, gas, rising cost of living etc. " They were only worried about power. It was upto the President to appoint a Prime Minister and he consulted many leaders regarding national government, but all were making demands rather than trying to address the issue," Ranatunga said.

"Ultimately, I think Ranil Wickremesinghe was the only person who was willing to take the risk," the former World Cup-winning captain said.

But before the new Prime Minister gets down to repairing the economy, he has to first cobble together a unity government — opposition are parties refusing to join the coalition.

Ranatunga said Wickremesinghe can get right things for Sri Lanka, but needs to be careful of the colleagues around him.

“Sri Lanka is facing a major economic crisis and there is no proper government. So none of the countries or donor institutions are willing to help us. According to me, Wickremesinghe is the one person who can address the world and the donor institutions and I am sure they have lot of faith in Wickremesinghe. However the new Prime Minister has to be very careful of the colleagues around him," Ranatunga said.

Ranatunga said India has been a close friend and like an elder brother to Sri Lanka.

“India has been a very close friend for Sri Lanka, I would say India was like a elder brother to us, protecting us most of the times. I am sure the advantage Wickremesinghe will have is that he is very good with foreign countries starting with India, US, Japan etc. Unfortunately in the last two years Sri Lanka was looking at one particular country rather than looking at our friends who had helped us in the past," he added.

