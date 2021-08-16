Afghanistan crisis: 20 years of effort has gone down the drain, says former diplomat Vishnu Prakash

Violence, chaos and an uncertain future, that's what people of Afghanistan are staring at, 20 years after America's longest war. Within just four months of Joe Biden's announcement that the US will withdraw all forces in Afghanistan by the 11th of September, The Taliban have swiftly taken over the country.

The terrorist group has captured Kabul, the Presidents palace and are now on the verge of announcing a new government.

President Ghani and several top officials have fled the country as Taliban stepped up firing and violence in different parts of the country. All countries are now rushing to evacuate their diplomatic staff.

The US has sent thousands of troops to take control of the Kabul Airport so that its diplomatic staff, local officials and interpreters can be evacuated.

The big priority for India right now is to evacuate its diplomatic staff from Kabul but in the long term the big question is how will India deal with Taliban as a dominant political force in Afghanistan and the region and also the rising threat of terrorism from Al-Qaeda and Pakistan based terror groups.

In an interview to Parikshit Luthra, Former Diplomat Vishnu Prakash said a cruel joke has been played on the Afghan people and 20 years of efforts have gone down the drain.

"I never thought that there will be this kind of a situation. People in Afghanistan are crying from rooftops that they have been sold out and a cruel joke has been played on them which is unprecedented. It is the women and children in Afghanistan who are going to suffer and 20 years of efforts have gone down the drain."

Prakash believes that India has enough experience to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan.

"India has a lot of experience in evacuating its citizens from troubled spots from Libya, Iraq and different places. We have been very closely monitoring the situation and regularly we were issuing advisory that people should leave. I am sure that we will be able to get our citizens out. However it is a difficult situation and let us hope for the best."

Jonah Blank, Author & Journalist of Foreign Policy Expert said order will be imposed more quickly in Afghanistan, but it will be an order that will bring more hardship to the people.

"It is a heart-breaking situation. I think we are going to see even more chaos but my fear is that order will be imposed more quickly but it will be a terrible order. I think it will be an order that brings great hardship to most of the people of Afghanistan."

Sabur Shah Dawod Zai, CEO of Bin Dawod Foundation Central Asia Operations said, "Everything has changed in a few days. Yesterday they captured Jalalabad without any fight or any fire. The governor of Jalalabad gave them the power and now they are capturing all the local directorates. They have released all the prisoners from the Jalalabad prison and so on. The situation is very bad now."

Missy Ryan, National Security Reporter at The Washington Post said, "I don't think US intended this or expected this to happen. This is a stunning turn of events for everyone even in Washington. So this is kind of the worst case scenario for the Biden administration."

