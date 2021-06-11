47th G7 Summit kicks-off; here's what to expect

VIDEOS

Updated : June 11, 2021 23:26:13 IST

The 47th G7 Summit in Cornwall, Southwest of England, will be the first in person G7 Summit in two years and the theme is 'build back better'.

The key agenda items include recovering from the coronavirus while strengthening resilience against future pandemics, free and fair trade, tackling climate change and championing global shared values.

This is also President Biden's first overseas trip and in the next 8 days he will attend G7 meetings and hold meetings in the UK, Belgium and Switzerland. He is meeting PM Boris Johnson, Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Putin and will also attend the NATO Summit.

With the COP 26 Climate Summit scheduled for November, 80 global CEOs have written to the G7 and other world leaders calling for supercharging of efforts to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The letter says limiting global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius will require nearly halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

It adds that while countries emitting over 60 percent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions have committed to carbon neutrality targets, commitments needed to turn them into actions, especially in the short term. These developed countries need to meet and exceed their $100 billion commitment to support developing countries mitigate and adapt to climate change.

To discuss this, Parikshit Luthra spoke to Navtej Sarna, former Indian Envoy to the US; Dominic Waughray, MD of World Economic Forum, and Rich Lesser, CEO of Boston Consulting Group.