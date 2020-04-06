  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian markets shut on Monday for holiday
Demand slump: World food prices drop
Oil prices decline $3 a barrel as market remains uncertain on supply outlook
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Home Videos Uncategorized
VIDEOS
Uncategorized

Working from home during coronavirus lockdown? Here's how you can address cybersecurity risks

Updated : April 06, 2020 10:37 PM IST

As ride-hailing services have come to a stop across the country due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Uber India is now offering its services to transport healthcare workers and to also deliver essential goods to Flipkart and BigBasket customers. Pradeep Parameswaran, president, Uber India and South Asia, spoke to Startup Street about the company's initiatives during the coronavrius pandemic.

Google Maps has collaborated with various states and the central government to surface public food shelters and night shelters across 30 Indian cities. The new feature that aims to help citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic is currently available in English and will soon go live in Hindi. The enhanced searching tool is also available through Google Search or the Google Assistant on smartphones and Kai-OS-based feature phones such as the Jio Phone. To talk about the new tool, Startup Stree spoke to Anal Ghosh, senior program manager at Google Maps.

With an unprecedented number of people going remote and working from home, several cyber security threats are surfacing. From video conferencing apps that need microphone and camera access to businesses being run over home networks with possibly poor hardware routers and printers, we are more vulnerable than ever. And to address these cybersecurity risks of working remotely and some good practices that we can follow Startup Street spoke to Saket Modi co-founder and CEO of Lucideus, an enterprise cybersecurity company.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement