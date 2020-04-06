Working from home during coronavirus lockdown? Here's how you can address cybersecurity risks

VIDEOS

Updated : April 06, 2020 10:37 PM IST

As ride-hailing services have come to a stop across the country due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Uber India is now offering its services to transport healthcare workers and to also deliver essential goods to Flipkart and BigBasket customers. Pradeep Parameswaran, president, Uber India and South Asia, spoke to Startup Street about the company's initiatives during the coronavrius pandemic.

Google Maps has collaborated with various states and the central government to surface public food shelters and night shelters across 30 Indian cities. The new feature that aims to help citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic is currently available in English and will soon go live in Hindi. The enhanced searching tool is also available through Google Search or the Google Assistant on smartphones and Kai-OS-based feature phones such as the Jio Phone. To talk about the new tool, Startup Stree spoke to Anal Ghosh, senior program manager at Google Maps.

With an unprecedented number of people going remote and working from home, several cyber security threats are surfacing. From video conferencing apps that need microphone and camera access to businesses being run over home networks with possibly poor hardware routers and printers, we are more vulnerable than ever. And to address these cybersecurity risks of working remotely and some good practices that we can follow Startup Street spoke to Saket Modi co-founder and CEO of Lucideus, an enterprise cybersecurity company.