Coronavirus likely to subside by early May in India: Dr. K Srinath Reddy of ICMR's COVID-19 Task Force

Updated : April 16, 2020 10:21 PM IST

Lockdown has helped reduce rate of transmission of COVID-19, said Dr. K Srinath Reddy, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) president and member of ICMR's COVID-19 Task Force on Thursday.

Reddy told CNBC-TV18 that they are not seeing too much case load in hospitals and household visits are not revealing a high burden.

However, he believes that the lockdown must be lifted in a well-regulated fashion and testing must be ramped up when the lockdown is lifted.

Reddy further added that COVID-19 could subside by the end of April or early May in the country.