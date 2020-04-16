  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher after 2 sessions of losses; metal, banks gain most
Rupee slips to record low of 76.82 against dollar
Home Videos Uncategorized
VIDEOS
Uncategorized

Coronavirus likely to subside by early May in India: Dr. K Srinath Reddy of ICMR's COVID-19 Task Force

Updated : April 16, 2020 10:21 PM IST

Lockdown has helped reduce rate of transmission of COVID-19, said Dr. K Srinath Reddy, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) president and member of ICMR's COVID-19 Task Force on Thursday.

Reddy told CNBC-TV18 that they are not seeing too much case load in hospitals and household visits are not revealing a high burden.

However, he believes that the lockdown must be lifted in a well-regulated fashion and testing must be ramped up when the lockdown is lifted.

Reddy further added that COVID-19 could subside by the end of April or early May in the country.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement