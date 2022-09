Martin Nydegger, CEO of Switzerland Tourism Board told CNBC-TV18 that the country's long-haul tourism recovery is still halfway as compared to pre-COVID levels. While domestic tourism has picked up, overnight tourist arrival is still lower.

Known as one of the top tourist destinations, Switzerland’s tourism sector is still struggling to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin Nydegger, CEO of Switzerland Tourism Board, told CNBC-TV18 that the country's long-haul tourism recovery is still halfway as compared to pre-COVID levels. While domestic tourism has picked up, overnight tourist arrival is still lower.

