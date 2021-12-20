RT-PCR pre-booking for passengers from 'at-risk' nations comes into effect

Passengers travelling to India from 'at-risk' countries must now pre-book their RT-PCR tests. This rule is applicable from December 20, for passengers arriving in 6 metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai & Kolkata.

Aviation ministry announced this rule on December 14 to tackle the rising cases of Omicron variant. The 'Air Suvidha' portal would be modified to allow pre-booking of the tests. Passengers can access the website of their concerned airport through the portal & book the test online

Both RT-PCR & Rapid PCR testing options are available at Rs 500 and Rs 3,500 respectively. Airlines have also been advised to check for mandatory pre-booking of their passengers before boarding.

The list of at-risk countries, as announced by the government last month, includes UK, European nations along with South Africa, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Botswana, Ghana, Brazil, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong & Israel.

