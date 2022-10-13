Rajasthan’s tourism industry hopes for revival in the October to March travel season

Tourism accounted for about 15 percent of the state's $150 billion economy. But the lockdown changed everything. Forts and palaces, which were a major tourist attraction, had to be shuttered and as a result, the sector, which was the state's third largest employment generator, ran out of gas.

Rajasthan has always been a big tourist destination. From pink city Jaipur, the blue city Jodhpur, to golden city Jaisalmer — the state's rich heritage and colourful cultural attractions brought in over 500 lakh tourists every year.

Tourism accounted for about 15 percent of the state's $150 billion economy. But the lockdown changed everything. Forts and palaces, which were a major tourist attraction, had to be shuttered and as a result, the sector, which was the state's third largest employment generator, ran out of gas.

For Hemraj Malhotra, who has been working as a licensed guide at Jaipur's Amer Fort for over six years, the two-year lockdown was a nightmare, one that didn't end when the lockdown was lifted.

“The lockdown period was extremely difficult for people like us. Even when the lockdown was lifted, very few people came. We had to beg those limited people to use our services,” Malhotra said.

Allied industries and businesses also suffered.

Nirmal Soni, a driver at Marudhara Tours & Travels, said, “Lockdown affected our business badly. Even when the restrictions were lifted, very few tourists used to visit. But now it looks like that things are improving.”

At Nahargarh Fort, which lies 11 kilometre away, the story is much the same. The lockdown may have been lifted, but the pickup in tourism activity is still sluggish and it's domestic tourists who are making up the bulk of the visitors.

“After the lockdown was lifted, some tourists started coming back. Now the situation is better,” said Pintu Yogi, Security staff at Nahargarh Fort.

Another security staff at Nahargarh Fort Lalu Lal said, “Indian tourists started coming back post lockdown, but not the foreign tourists. Now we have started seeing some foreign tourists in 2022.”

The pick-up since this year's tourism season began in July-August has given these people hope. Experts say 2022 is now on track to bring some much-needed relief to the sector and the state, especially if the peak season of October-March sees an upswing in arrivals.

Amarjeet Bhopa, a musician at Amer Fort, said, “Visitors have started coming and it looks like as winter will approach, more and more people will come.”

The tourism season has begun. October to March is the best time to visit Rajasthan. This year's tourist season will determine whether the state has recovered from the lull caused by the pandemic.

The government is confident that the state's tourism will bounce back to pre-COVID levels. People associated with the sector also claim that they have used the lockdown time for renovation and maintenance, so that once things open up, they can attract more tourists than ever.