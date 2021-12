It is day one of the new travel rules that have kicked in for international passengers amid efforts to enhance screening and surveillance in light of the Omicron threat. All passengers from 'at-risk countries' need to undergo a mandatory RT PCR test on arrival- leading to a waiting period of at least 6 hours.

It is day one of the new travel rules that have kicked in for international passengers amid efforts to enhance screening and surveillance in light of the Omicron threat.

All passengers from 'at-risk countries' need to undergo a mandatory RT PCR test on arrival- leading to a waiting period of at least 6 hours.

Also Read:

Watch CNBC-TV18's team of reporters get the ground report from Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai International Airport.