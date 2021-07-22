EaseMyTrip ties up with Cult.fit; says collaborations to drive growth

VIDEOS

Updated : July 22, 2021 14:36:42 IST

The Easy Trip Planners’ stock has seen around 101.49 percent move in the last six months alone. The stock is currently trading at Rs 419.50 on the NSE. The company has recently announced a collaboration with Cult.fit.

Talking about the business, Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder & Director, Easemytrip.com said, “The company has launched a new feature by which if you book domestic air tickets on our website and you opt for free medical coverage and later on if you do cancel and provide medical prescription by any MBBS doctor that you were unfit to travel on that particular day, we will refund you the entire amount even the amount which the airline deducted. This offering, we have brought on the table three-four days ago, and it has received phenomenal response.”

On their tie-up with the fitness company, he said since our marketing budget is quite low compared to the industry leader, we have grown primarily by tie-ups with various online and offline companies. Cult.fit is one such example, so far, we have had multiple collaborations, which have happened throughout the month.

With regard to the tie-up with Cult.fit, he said they are offering one month of free services and consultation to all their users, which is value add for the customers and Cult.fit in turn is promoting easemytrip.com on their website.

“So far we have had over 200 different partnerships - various vendors and online players all throughout our history,” said Pitti.

“Tourism industry is seeing humongous boom, the numbers which were in the middle or early May are almost three times in terms of booking,” said Pitti.

In terms of bookings for them, he said there has been an impact of COVID-19 second wave and numbers are not anywhere closer to Q4, but our company has been a robust one. If one were to compare Q1 of FY21 versus Q1 of FY22 - last year the lockdown was not voluntary, all flights were cancelled by government or the airline, but this time people have been travelling with precautions and flights weren’t cancelled voluntarily, so when we were able to sail through those tough periods, I am sure company will do perfectly alright even in low businesses, said Pitti.