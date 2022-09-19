    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    travel News

    Abu Dhabi tourism industry bets big on Indian travelers

    Abu Dhabi tourism industry bets big on Indian travelers

    By Abhimanyu Sharma
    Abu Dhabi is betting big on Indian tourists to boost its tourism sector's growth. Speaking to Abhimanyu Sharma, Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau's Director Mubarak Al Shamisi said they have been hosting major events like the IIFA Awards to appeal to the Indian market.

    Shamisi said, “We have been seeing a very high number of Indian travelers coming into Abu Dhabi for both leisure, meetings, incentives, conferencing & exhibitions. We continuously work with our partners to be more attractive and to customize as per the needs of the guests from India.”
    He added that they also have other events in the pipeline including pre-season NBA games, Formula One and UFC to attract international tourists.
