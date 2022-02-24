Vodafone likely to sell 5% stake in Indus Towers; decoding how will this play out

As Vodafone Idea's March deadline to raise funds from external sources nears, Britain's Vodafone Group Plc has said that it is in discussions to sell around 5 percent stake in Indus Towers. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Balaji Subramanian, vice president at IIFL Securities spoke at length about the same.

Subramanian said, “There are 3 parts to what can play out with respect to Vodafone Plc and Indus Towers. First is the block deal through which Vodafone Plc want to sell above 2.4 percent stake in Indus towers. It has also stated that it’s in advance discussion with one of the largest shareholders in Indus to sell another 4.7 percent stake and it has stated that the proceeds from both these transactions would be used to capitalise Vodafone Idea.”

“The third part is, after these two rounds of stake sale Vodafone Plc would be left with about 21 percent stake in Indus Towers and that also it has said that it is in talk with multiple parties to potentially sell that,” he added.

