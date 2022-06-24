Vodafone Idea: The government’s stake is part of the pubic ownership, and will not be in the promoter category. There will be no board seats for government nominees post this 33 percent of equity holding.

Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) will soon have the Union government as its biggest stakeholder. The government is close to completing the holding of 33 percent stake in Vodafone Idea after converting the telco’s accrued interest liability on deferred dues into equity.

“The government is close to holding 33 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea. The conversion of dues will be completed soon," a government official told CNBC-TV18. Post this, the telco’s promoters — United Kingdom’s Vodafone Plc and India’s Aditya Birla Group (ABG) will collectively hold around 50 percent in the company.

The government will convert the Rs 16,133 crore interest liabilities of the telecom business into equity in accordance with Section 62(4) of the Companies Act, 2013. This action will assist the heavily indebted telecom corporation in raising the necessary funds, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The government’s stake is part of the pubic ownership, and will not be in the promoter category. There will be no board seats for government nominees post this 33 percent of equity holding. The government will like to dilute its equity stake in Vodafone Idea once the company’s balancesheet improves, according to the sources.

The government is also confident of a turnaround, so they will continue playing the role of a silent investor.

Earlier in January, during the company's earnings call, Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar said as part of the telecom reforms package, the company has opted for converting government dues into equity and its proposal has been confirmed by the Department of Telecom (DoT).

"We have already opted for deferment of spectrum and AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues as well as conversion of interest arising from such deferment into equity. The net present value of the interest liability on moratorium period amounting to Rs 161.3 billion towards AGR dues and deferred spectrum liabilities have been confirmed with the DoT. With this we expect the conversion sub process to conclude in the coming weeks," Takkar had said.

In March, Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla Group, pumped in Rs 4,500 crore as equity, raising their combined stake to 74.9 percent from 72.05 percent earlier.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.