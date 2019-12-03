Telecom tariff hikes: What the increase in prices means for companies and customers

VIDEOS

Updated : December 03, 2019 12:28 PM IST

Customers of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will have to shell out more from today for mobile calls and data as the telecom service providers are increasing prices by up to 50 percent. While the hikes for Airtel and Vodafone will be effective from today, RIL's Jio is set to increase tariffs from December 6.

CNBC-TV18's Reema Tendulkar explains what the hikes mean for service providers and customers.