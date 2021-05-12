  • SENSEX
Vodafone Idea adds subscribers for the 1st time since Oct 2019, Airtel under pressure post Africa numbers

Updated : May 12, 2021 04:26:49 IST

Telecom stocks are in focus as Vodafone Idea has added subscribers for the first time since October 2019, while Airtel is under pressure post its Africa numbers.

After a gap of 15 months, in February Vodafone Idea added subscribers, according to the TRAI data. In the month of February, the company has added 6.5 lakh subscribers and the street is quite happy because it breaks this long 15 month period of sluggishness when the company was consistently losing its subscribers.

On Bharti Airtel side, the TRAI numbers for the month of February are lower than what Reliance Jio added. Africa's numbers are in line with estimates. It is impacted by the slowdown in customer addition due to the new sim registration regulations in Nigeria.

CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar has key highlights on telecom stocks.

Watch this video for more.
