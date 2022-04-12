TRAI recommends cut in 5G spectrum pricing; details here

The 5G auction should be conducted this year and this is what the finance minister had indicated in the budget now the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) after deliberating on the 5G spectrum auctions for a very long time has come out with recommendations with more than 400 pages.

Here’s a concise summary of what the recommendations are: there is a mainstream 5G spectrum band which is between 3300 MHz to about 3700 MHz – this pricing has come down lower by 36 percent compared to their earlier recommendation. This band will be auctioned for the first time, but even last year the TRAI had given recommendations and at that time the industry had said that this price is very high and they will not bid for the 5G spectrum at that price. Therefore, the matter went back to the TRAI and they brought down the 5G spectrum price by 36 percent.

Reacting to the recommendations and pricing, Balaji Subramanian of IIFL Securities said, “It’s a balanced set of recommendations considering the fact that the payment terms are quite flexible and also a spectrum cap of 43.6 GHz band means that a single player may not run and corner disproportionate amount of spectrum.”

