Tech and consumer innovation keeps us ahead, says Raju Antony Pullan of Samsung

Global smartphone maker Samsung will be launching its new phones from the S22 series in India on the March 11. The company has already received 1.4 lakh pre-bookings despite the smartphone costing over Rs 1 lakh. But Samsung is facing stiff competition from Chinese players. CNBC-TV18’s Ashmit Kumar spoke to Raju Anthony Pullan, Senior Vice-President of Samsung India, about how the company is dealing with such tight competition.

He said, “There will be competition but I think the technology and consumer centric innovations will keep us apart and that is where we have taken giant leaps in investments in India both at retail or whether it’s on Samsung.com or whether it’s pure players we will be there where the consumer is with the right ecosystem, with the ecosystem that actually expands the market and decommoditises it.”

Pullan added, “Samsung has always been a full-range player, whether it’s across price points, we are not only the technology warriors, but we are also the price we also create price inroads into the consumer so that we are able to drive consumer upgrade. Even if you look at the flagship segment, we have got the largest range of flagship products, whether it is a product, which is pegged at about 40,000 bucks to the Fold, which is at about 1,50,000. So we are a full-range player.”

