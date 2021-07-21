Supreme Court to pronounce verdict in AGR case on July 22

VIDEOS

July 21, 2021

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Airtel and Vodafone-Idea's plea seeking re-computation of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. The apex court had reserved the order in this matter on July 19.

CNBC-TV18's Ashmit Kumar reports that Vodafone Idea had pointed out that the company is on the verge of going under and is under severe financial stress. According to Vodafone Idea, the total cumulative liabilities it faces is more than Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

The company also argued that there were arithmetic errors in the AGR computation and the DoT should be allowed to correct them. Bharti Airtel too made similar arguments, highlighting that there was double counting of revenue in certain instances.