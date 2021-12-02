Supreme Court to hear One Time Spectrum Charge case at 10:30 am today

The Supreme Court is going to hear the matter of One Time Spectrum Charge (OTSC) today (December 2).

OTSC has been a legacy issue that has been affecting the telecom sector since 2008. It was the time when the government had decided that it will retrospectively levy OTSC and Spectrum Holding beyond a certain limit. The issue has been under litigation for the last 10 years. The government in the previous hearing had mentioned before the Apex Court that this is one issue that is plaguing the sector. The issue has taxed up to a demand of about Rs 40,000 crore including interest and principle amount of demand that was levied.

The government said it was looking to reconsider whether or not it wants to push forward with this litigation and its demand for Rs 40,000 crore.

Subject to Cabinet approval, the government will be coming before the apex court on clarifying whether or not it has decided on withdrawal of the demand of Rs 40,000 crore.

