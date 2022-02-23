Sterlite Tech: Current orderbook at over Rs 11,000 cr; will address manpower constraints to gain orders

Sterlite Technologies' share price is trading 42 percent lower from its 52-week high and the company is on CNBC-TV18's focus. The firm has expanded its partnership with UK-based network operators Netomnia. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ankit Agarwal, MD at Sterlite Technologies to discuss business trends and the outlook going ahead.

Sterlite Technologies' share price is trading 42 percent lower from its 52-week high and the company is on CNBC-TV18's focus. The firm has expanded its partnership with UK-based network operators Netomnia.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ankit Agarwal, MD at Sterlite Technologies to discuss business trends and the outlook going ahead.

On this partnership Agarwal said, “As part of our ongoing efforts to take our services business globally, we have been very happy to share that we have signed a long-term contract with them to enable them to connect 1 million homes. In addition to supply of our services, we are also partnering with them across our portfolio in terms of our fibre optic cables, and optical interconnect solutions.”

On order book he said, “Current order book is north of about Rs 11,000 crore and we continue to see a strong growth, particularly in our focus markets in US and Europe.”

He added, “We see some growth opportunities, and that also in the near term, we will be also sharing some announcements linked to this at the upcoming Mobile World Congress. We are seeing multiple large opportunities currently in UK market, but it is constrained by the availability of skilled manpower, which we are scaling up.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video.

Catch all stock market updates here