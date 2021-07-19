  • SENSEX
SC reserves order on Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Tata Tele's pleas in AGR case

Updated : July 19, 2021 22:31:54 IST

The Supreme Court has reserved its order on Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Tata Tele's pleas seeking correction of alleged errors in the government's AGR demand. The apex court's reserved its order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought two days from the court to get clarity from the telecom department.

Ashmit Kumar reports that Vodafone argued that Supreme Court didn't have the power to correct these arithmetic errors. Bharti Airtel too argued that there were instances of duplication as well as permissible deductions not being allowed by the DoT.

