RailTel expects strong orderbook to boost profit, revenue growth at 30% in FY22

Updated : July 09, 2021 14:16:32 IST

RailTel is in focus on the back of multiple order wins in June and July. In just about two weeks’ time, they have won orders worth Rs 125 crore. However, to check how the second wave of COVID-19 impacted the execution of these orders and the business outlook, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel.

Chawla said that the orderbook position for the company looks very robust, so far. This financial year, the company has orders worth Rs 500 crore and going forward, expects strong order inflow on the back of a lot of emphasis on digitisation in education and healthcare services.

He said a high-speed mobile communication corridor is targeted to be set up by the railways along the railway tracks. The whole project would be around Rs 7000 crore and the company expects a big chunk of around 30-40 percent of that. The company has full optical fibre communication laid across tracks pan India, said Chawla.

Talking about profit outlook, he said FY22 PAT margin should be around 12 percent and EBITDA should be around 25-30 percent, said Chawla, adding that the revenues would be around 30 percent.

RailTel Corporation a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track.