JioPhone Next set to launch on September 10; will users migrate?

The launch of JioPhone Next on September 10 is a highly anticipated event. The phone is developed in partnership with Google and it’s going to have features like a voice assistant, smart camera, augmented reality filters and what could truly make it a game-changer is the pricing. The JioPhone Next is expected to be extremely affordable.

The overall market size, according to Jeffries is 865 million today, which is a combination of smartphone users of around 430 million, 100 plus JioPhone users and feature phone users. All these potentially can opt for JioPhone Next.

How will the pricing look?

According to IDC, 25 percent of smartphones are priced below USD 100 which means they are at risk of migrating to JioPhone Next, which is also going to be a smartphone. Feature phones are anyway very cheap; the entry-level phones over there start at Rs 750.

JioPhone users could also look to upgrade. They are currently paying about Rs 1,500 for one year and Rs 2,000 for two years.

So the question is, will smartphone users switch to JioPhone Next, also will the feature phone users and JioPhone users migrate?

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, the parent company of Reliance Jio, owns Network 18 that publishes CNBCTV18.com.