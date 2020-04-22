  • SENSEX
Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 9,000; RIL gains
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Expert Take: What Reliance Jio-Facebook's $5.7 bn deal means

Updated : April 22, 2020 11:38 AM IST

Facebook will invest Rs 43,754 crore which is USD 5.7 billion to take 9.99 percent stake in the Reliance Jio platforms. This investment in Jio will make Facebook the largest minority shareholder in the company.

Also read: Facebook to invest Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance  Jio Platform for 10 percent stake

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com, Rajiv Sharma of SBICAP Securities and Nitin Soni of Fitch Ratings discussed the details and impact of the deal.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18 which owns CNBC-TV18.
