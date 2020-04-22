Expert Take: What Reliance Jio-Facebook's $5.7 bn deal means

VIDEOS

April 22, 2020

Facebook will invest Rs 43,754 crore which is USD 5.7 billion to take 9.99 percent stake in the Reliance Jio platforms. This investment in Jio will make Facebook the largest minority shareholder in the company.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com, Rajiv Sharma of SBICAP Securities and Nitin Soni of Fitch Ratings discussed the details and impact of the deal.

Reliance Industries, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18 which owns CNBC-TV18.