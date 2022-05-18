Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Digital Communications Commission accepts TRAI’s proposal of 35% cut in 5G spectrum pricing

Profile image
By Ashmit Kumar   IST (Published)
Mini

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) has accepted the telecom regulator TRAI's proposal on 5G spectrum pricing, despite the industry demanding a 90 percent cut in prices.

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) has accepted the telecom regulator TRAI's proposal on 5G spectrum pricing, despite the industry demanding a 90 percent cut in prices.
CNBC-TV18 learns that the DCC has approved a 35 percent cut recommended by the telecom regulator.
The DCC has also approved a 20-year tenure for holding the spectrum whereas the demand from the industry was for 30 years.
These recommendations which have been approved by the DCC will now travel to the cabinet by next week.
Watch video for more.
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More