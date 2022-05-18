Digital Communications Commission accepts TRAI’s proposal of 35% cut in 5G spectrum pricing

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) has accepted the telecom regulator TRAI's proposal on 5G spectrum pricing, despite the industry demanding a 90 percent cut in prices.

CNBC-TV18 learns that the DCC has approved a 35 percent cut recommended by the telecom regulator.

The DCC has also approved a 20-year tenure for holding the spectrum whereas the demand from the industry was for 30 years.

These recommendations which have been approved by the DCC will now travel to the cabinet by next week.

