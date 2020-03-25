  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: DoT asks TRAI to study requirements of operators as traffic rises

Updated : March 25, 2020 12:55 PM IST

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has asked Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to study demand and requirements of network operators based on the increased traffic amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

Since March 22 -- the day India observed 'Janata Curfew' -- the data traffic has increased by almost 15-20 percent and the telecom operators are now preparing for 30-40 percent jump by the end of the total lockdown that was announced by prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The 21-day lockdown came into effect on March 25.

The telcos had requested DoT for additional spectrum for access and backhaul microwave on a short-term basis. The telcos also sought permission for tower enhancement from individual states and also consent to offer digital acquisition of new customers.
