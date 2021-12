Luxury brand Caviar has unveiled the bulletproof versions of iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. In 2020, the brand introduced a version of iPhone 12 series without front and back camera modules for privacy-conscious users.

This time, Caviar levelled-up and added BR-2 Class-2 bulletproof armour by NPO TCIT, a brand that specialises in armoured vehicles and combat helicopters.

The stealth 2.0 iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are demonstrated to resist a pistol shot and remain usable.

Watch video for more.