Big opportunities in tunnel communication system: Railtel Corp

Anand Kumar Singh, director of finance at Railtel Corporation of India, on Tuesday, said that there are big opportunities in the tunnel communication systems.

He said, “In the current orderbook of Rs 5,300 crore, we have 5 orders of the tunnel communication system with a total cost of Rs 350 crore. Certainly, we are aggressively pursuing new orders and we hope to end the financial year (FY22) around Rs 6,000 crore.”

Talking about dividends, he said that the company always try to pay dividends higher than the minimum requirement. He said, “The dividend policy of the company is 30 percent of profit after tax (PAT) or 5 percent of net worth, whichever is higher.”

