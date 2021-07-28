Bharti Airtel ups entry-level prepaid plan to Rs 79

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : July 28, 2021 13:17:03 IST

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced the revision to its prepaid plans and a price hike for its entry-level plans on July 28.

The company has discontinued the Rs 49 entry-level prepaid recharge and the prepaid packs will now start from Rs 79. It is about a steep 60 percent increase in the pre-paid base plan.

The overall subscribers to Airtel’s prepaid plans as of March were about 320 million. According to an analyst, assuming that 15 percent of the subscribers are on the entry-level plan, the revised price points to Rs 1,500 crore increase in the firm’s revenues and about Rs 1,000-1,100 crore jump in the company’s India mobile EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), which translates into a boost of about 4-5 percent. So, that per se it is not very substantial, the analyst said.