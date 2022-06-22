Cross
Bharti Airtel gains 82 lakh subscribers; Jio adds 4.6 crore active users in one-year period

Bharti Airtel gains 82 lakh subscribers; Jio adds 4.6 crore active users in one-year period

By Ashmit Kumar   IST (Published)
The wireless arena is the next big battleground for India’s big-three telecom players. The wireless subscription data for May 2021 to May 2022 period has thrown up some interesting trends. While Bharti Airtel gained more than 80 lakh subscribers, Vodafone Idea has lost subscribers.

The wireless arena is the next big battleground for India’s big three telecom players. The wireless subscription data for the May 2021 to May 2022 period has thrown up some interesting trends. While Bharti Airtel gained more than 80 lakh subscribers, Vodafone Idea has lost subscribers.
Jio, meanwhile, has seen active users on its network jump to 97 percent of total subscribers, from 78 percent a year ago.
