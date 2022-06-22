Bharti Airtel gains 82 lakh subscribers; Jio adds 4.6 crore active users in one-year period

The wireless arena is the next big battleground for India’s big-three telecom players. The wireless subscription data for May 2021 to May 2022 period has thrown up some interesting trends. While Bharti Airtel gained more than 80 lakh subscribers, Vodafone Idea has lost subscribers.

Jio, meanwhile, has seen active users on its network jump to 97 percent of total subscribers, from 78 percent a year ago.

Disclaimer:

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

