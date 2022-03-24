5G spectrum will enable industries to leverage their game: Bharti Airtel

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel said 5G spectrum will enable India's industries to leverage their game up. He hoped that government will see 5G spectrum pricing in a larger context.

With India's 5G rollout in its final stages of development, telecom companies like Bharti Airtel have already begun planning the next step.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel said 5G spectrum will enable India's industries to leverage their game up.

He hoped that government will see 5G spectrum pricing in a larger context.

Also watch ex- Indian cricketer Kapil Dev speak about how the immersive technology will revolutionize sports broadcast in India.

Watch video for more.