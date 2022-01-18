Will look to monetise ad inventory in cricket, sports: Nazara Tech

Nazara Technologies will look to monetise its ad inventory in cricket and sports going forward, CEO Manish Agarwal told CNBC-TV18.

The mobile gaming company is set to acquire a 55 percent stake in ad-tech firm Datawrkz for Rs 124 crore. Agarwal said this is Nazara's fifth merger & acquisition deal since its IPO.

Talking about the latest acquisition, Agarwal said the entire ad-tech space with a gaming vertical is quite wide.

"In India, even in the large part of emerging markets, how we leverage the capabilities of Datawrkz, and the relationships and networks of Nazara to build a gaming ad-tech focused vertical within Datawrkz is one of the key goals,” he said.

He also said Datawrkz has strong revenue from the US, as 70 percent of its revenue is from there.

