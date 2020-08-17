Turn the Tide: Marketing in the new normal

VIDEOS

August 17, 2020

As global economies make the long arduous trek towards resurgence, Indian companies too will need to tailor their strategies to the unique business landscape that is being reshaped by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Consumer behaviour is changing and many of these unfolding trends will settle down as new habits albeit in varied degrees. As brands are leveraging digital to simplify user experiences, they are also exploring social creativity as one of the key levers to build deeper consumer connections.

This episode of 'Turn the Tide: Unlock the New Normal' focuses on digital creative playbook developed by Facebook and Ogilvy and explores creative strategies to navigate this new normal.

Sandeep Bhushan, Director & Head, GMS at Facebook India, Kunal Jeswani, CEO of Ogilvy India, Nirmal Pulickal, Head – The Creative Shop at Facebook India and Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer at Ogilvy India analysed how brands can harness the power of mobile storytelling to drive growth in the new normal.