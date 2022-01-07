Tek Fog app: Media report suggests involvement of Persistent Systems; check details

A recent report by the news portal, wire suggests Indian IT company Persistent System's involvement with the Tek Fog app. Tech Fog is basically an app that was allegedly used to automate hate online and manipulate social media influence.

The Tech Fog app was allegedly used to automate hate online and manipulate social media influence. Now according to the Wire, Persistence has provided technical assistance in the Tech Fog apps active development. So it is one of the involved parties according to the report by wire.

There are some bank documents that show the trial and the connection between the two companies. CNBC-TV18 reached out to Persistent and send them an email query.

This was the company's response: “Persistent Systems has conducted an investigation into the claims made in the recent article Tek Fog: An App With BJP Footprints for Cyber Troops to Automate Hate, Manipulate Trends published in The Wire by Ayushman Kaul and Devesh Kumar on January 6, 2022. We determined that Persistent Systems has had no interactions or conducted any business with Tek Fog, Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd or ShareChat.At Persistent, we value inclusivity and free speech amongst our employees and society at large and have zero tolerance for hate speech and harassment. Our number one priority as experts in digital engineering is to provide best-in-class products, platforms, and services to our global clients while fostering a culture of inclusion and transparency.”

The other company which was named by wire in this whole Tech Fog operation was ShareChat, which is a social media networking site.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar for more details.