    Swiggy, Ola, Oyo, Zomato and more to appear before parliamentary panel today

    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
    The parliamentary committee on finance looking into anti-competitive practices by big tech companies has summoned the likes of Zomato, Flipkart and Paytm among others to look into big tech's compliance with competition laws.

    The parliamentary committee on finance looking into anti-competitive practices by big tech companies has summoned Zomato, Flipkart and Paytm among others to look into big tech's compliance with competition laws.
    CNBC-TV18 has learnt that eight companies are likely to appear before the parliamentary committee on finance headed by Jayant Sinha. They would be questioned about how some of them are abusing their dominant position and how these companies are sometimes at a disadvantage while dealing with them.
    The likes of Oyo, Flipkart MakeMyTrip, and the All India Gaming Federation would be asked about the challenges they face and about how to determine anti-competitive practices.
    Also Read: Govt tells Swiggy, Zomato to fix complaint redressal system
    The companies are likely to spell out some of the restrictions on in-app purchases imposed by big tech companies and highlight advertising restrictions.
    The meeting with the companies will also focus on the companies' mechanisms to comply with local regulatory norms and competition norms.
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
