Expect India to become a leading force in semiconductor & electronics supply chains: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India's semiconductor landscape has undergone a significant transformation in the past year, shifting the focus from why invest to why not invest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's acknowledgement of this contrast set the stage for the second edition of Semicon India.
During the event, CNBC-TV18 had the opportunity to speak with prominent figures in India Inc to delve into the future prospects of the country's semiconductor industry.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for IT & Electronics, is optimistic about the growth of the Indian electronics industry, estimating it to surpass Rs 24 lakh crore by 2026. He envisions India taking on a larger, more influential role in semiconductor supply chains and the electronics value chains, earning recognition and trust on a global scale.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for IT & Electronics, echoes Chandrasekhar's sentiments and emphasises India's robust position in the semiconductor industry. He firmly believes that India has earned the status of a trusted partner for semiconductor companies.
Vaishnaw expects Micron, a prominent semiconductor company, to roll out chips from India by December 2024.
