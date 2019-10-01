#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Technology
VIDEOS
Technology

Samsung officially launches Galaxy Fold Foldable smartphone in India

Updated : October 01, 2019 10:47 PM IST

Electronics major Samsung on Tuesday officially launched ultra-premium smartphone 'Galaxy Fold' with a foldable display, priced at Rs 164,999, in the Indian market.

The phone, which had received a lot of interest from consumers across the world, was unveiled earlier this year. The device was made available in South Korea and the US last month.

"In these eight years around 1,000 sketches, 1,000 prototypes were created. It took that much effort to bring up a device with the kind of materials that were never seen in the market before. The infinity flex display is 50 percent thinner than usual displays," Samsung India chief marketing officer and senior vice president, mobile business, Ranjivjit Singh said.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV