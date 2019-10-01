Samsung officially launches Galaxy Fold Foldable smartphone in India

VIDEOS

Electronics major Samsung on Tuesday officially launched ultra-premium smartphone 'Galaxy Fold' with a foldable display, priced at Rs 164,999, in the Indian market.

The phone, which had received a lot of interest from consumers across the world, was unveiled earlier this year. The device was made available in South Korea and the US last month.

"In these eight years around 1,000 sketches, 1,000 prototypes were created. It took that much effort to bring up a device with the kind of materials that were never seen in the market before. The infinity flex display is 50 percent thinner than usual displays," Samsung India chief marketing officer and senior vice president, mobile business, Ranjivjit Singh said.